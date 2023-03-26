Instagram Facebook Twitter
Artist to Watch: Guitarist Sophie Lloyd
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Dave Vanian of The Damned
LDR Ocean Blvd ALBUM ARTWORK
Lana Del Rey Is Unapologetic On Sexy and Spiritual Under Ocean Blvd

Taylor Swift Joined by Marcus Mumford in Second Vegas Show

Mumford contributed his backing vocals on the 2020 track ‘Cowboy Like Me’
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 24: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift fans in Vegas were treated to another big surprise during the pop star’s second show in the city Saturday night (March 25) as Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford made a guest appearance.

The two took on “Cowboy Like Me” together, a track from Swift’s 2020 surprise album Evermore. Mumford contributes backing vocals on the recorded track and did his same supporting parts live. The song came in the “surprise acoustic” part of Swift’s mammoth 44-song set list and marked its live debut per Setlist.fm. See the fan-filmed video below.

During Friday night’s show (also in Vegas), Swift live debuted “Snow On the Beach” during the same part in her set while paying homage to the track’s collaborator, Lana Del Rey, who had released her own album that same day. “I just think she’s the best that we have. I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, [and] support this album and this artist,” Swift told the crowd.

Swift continues her Eras Tour next week, heading to Arlington, TX for three nights beginning March 31, and with tour dates scheduled through August (read SPIN’s review of the March 17 kick off outside Phoenix). As for Mumford, he released his debut solo album Self-Titled last fall featuring guest appearances from Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, and Clairo. The music video for his first single, “Cannibal” was renowned for being the first music video ever directed by Steven Spielberg.

Also Read

Taylor Swift Celebrates Lana Del Rey, Performs ‘Snow On The Beach’ In Vegas

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Community

Melissa Etheridge: ‘What Are We Gonna Do About the Gay Thing?’

Community

Pussy-Positive Oogie-Powered Hitchhiking Hip-Hopping Orgy Serenader Comes Out of the Rabbit Hole: It’s Audley Time

Impact

Killer Mike Is Keynote Masterblaster for FIRE’s Launch as National Free Speech Defender

Addiction

Lost on Boogie Mountain: How the Bee Gees’ Kid Brother, Andy Gibb, Hit the Peak of Pop Only to Die of a Coke-Broke Heart

more from spin

News

Taylor Swift Joined by Marcus Mumford in Second Vegas Show

Matt Cameron, Dave Grohl, and Taylor Hawkins backstage at the 2008 VH1 Rock Honors in Los Angeles (photo: Kevin Mazur / WireImage).
News

Matt Cameron Refutes Report That He’ll Play Drums For Foo Fighters

(photo: John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
News

Taylor Swift Celebrates Lana Del Rey, Performs ‘Snow On The Beach’ In Vegas

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top