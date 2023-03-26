Taylor Swift Joined by Marcus Mumford in Second Vegas Show

Taylor Swift fans in Vegas were treated to another big surprise during the pop star’s second show in the city Saturday night (March 25) as Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford made a guest appearance.

The two took on “Cowboy Like Me” together, a track from Swift’s 2020 surprise album Evermore. Mumford contributes backing vocals on the recorded track and did his same supporting parts live. The song came in the “surprise acoustic” part of Swift’s mammoth 44-song set list and marked its live debut per Setlist.fm. See the fan-filmed video below.

During Friday night’s show (also in Vegas), Swift live debuted “Snow On the Beach” during the same part in her set while paying homage to the track’s collaborator, Lana Del Rey, who had released her own album that same day. “I just think she’s the best that we have. I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, [and] support this album and this artist,” Swift told the crowd.

Swift continues her Eras Tour next week, heading to Arlington, TX for three nights beginning March 31, and with tour dates scheduled through August (read SPIN’s review of the March 17 kick off outside Phoenix). As for Mumford, he released his debut solo album Self-Titled last fall featuring guest appearances from Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, and Clairo. The music video for his first single, “Cannibal” was renowned for being the first music video ever directed by Steven Spielberg.