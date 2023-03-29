Instagram Facebook Twitter
AC/DC, Tool, Metallica, And More Teasing Power Trip Festival Appearances

Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osbourne, and Iron Maiden are also tipped to perform
Six titans of hard rock appear to be on board for the first edition of the new festival Power Trip, which Coachella and Stagecoach promoter Goldenvoice is expected to announce tomorrow (March 30). AC/DC, Tool, Metallica, Iron Maiden, and Ozzy Osbourne are all individually teasing their appearances on social media, with Guns N’ Roses tipped to round out the lineup.

The event is due to touch down Oct. 6-8 at Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif., the longtime home of Coachella and Stagecoach. Its name is a nod to the one-off 2016 festival on the same grounds, Desert Trip, which featured the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters, and the Who. Fans can sign up for Power Trip’s newsletter by clicking here.

AC/DC has not performed live since Sept. 20, 2016, although the legendary outfit released a new album, Power Up, in 2020. Power Trip would also be Osbourne’s first major concert appearance since Dec. 31, 2018, with the artist hinting in an early February social media post that he was likely to retire from touring due to ongoing health problems

Metallica previously played Empire Polo Field in 2011 as part of the Big 4 extravaganza with Megadeth, Anthrax, and Slayer.

