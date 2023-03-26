Instagram Facebook Twitter
Lana Del Rey Is Unapologetic On Sexy and Spiritual Under Ocean Blvd

Adele Adds Dates to Las Vegas Residency, Announces Concert Film

The additional 34 dates begin June 16 and run through Nov. 4
There will be more “Weekends With Adele” coming soon, as Adele has announced she’s adding 34 more dates this year to her sold-out Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. The residency began in November 2022 after an abrupt postponement that January and was scheduled to conclude last night (March 25), but the singer told the audience she wasn’t done yet.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that, so I am coming back,” Adele told the crowd, adding that a concert film is forthcoming. “I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to film it and I’m going to release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

The new “Weekends With Adele” dates start June 16 and run through Nov. 4, with a break in July. Presale tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration, which is open now through April 2. The Verified Fan Presale will begin at 10 AM PT on April 5 and will be open to fans that have received a unique code.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

