Adele Announces New Dates for Las Vegas Residency

Adele has finally announced rescheduled dates for her Weekends With Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the original run of which was abruptly canceled in January just one day before it was set to begin. The new performances start Nov. 18 and will run through March 25, 2023. Eight new shows have been added to augment the 24 that were originally planned.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” Adele wrote on Instagram. “I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!”

Referencing the short-notice initial cancelation and the anger of fans who’d paid big bucks to travel to Vegas for the shows, Adele said, “Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience. I love you.”

Ticketmaster has launched a detailed hub for information about Weekends With Adele ticket on-sales and refunds, and fans who previously held tickets will be given priority for the new dates.

Adele returned to the live stage earlier this month with two major concerts at London’s Hyde Park, where she showcased material from her latest Columbia album, 30.