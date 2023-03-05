5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Brian Bell of Weezer

Name Brian Bell

Best known for Guitarist of Weezer.

Current city Los Angeles.

Really want to be in Los Angeles

Excited about Weezer’s next tour in summer 2023.

My current music collection has a lot of Is a lot like my previous collection: Heavy on the rock.

And a little bit of Classical, jazz, and folk

Preferred format Vinyl, because it’s more visceral and tactile. The soundwaves vibrate my solar plexus.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Masters of Reality, Black Sabbath

I could start and stop my list with this record. The song “Children of the Grave,” with the introduction of “Embryo” takes me on a journey. It’s pure godhead. This record is the sound of a band capturing magic.

2

The White Album, The Beatles

For one, it’s the longest Beatles album. As Sir Paul says in the Beatles anthology: “It’s the Beatles White Album.” Enough said.

3

John Wesley Harding, Bob Dylan

This album plays like a storybook. Legend has it that it was recorded as a demo and given to The Band to re-record, and someone had the insight to tell Bob that it was perfect the way it was. I don’t know if that’s true, but it makes for a good story. Thank goodness it was released the way it was, perfect.

4

Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me, The Cure

I remember the first time I heard The Cure. I had just moved to Los Angeles from Tennessee, and it was playing on a radio station called KROQ. Everyone around me knew all the words, and it made me seriously rethink my life. Why hadn’t I been exposed to this band before?

5

De Stijl, The White Stripes

I feel that my list needs a jolt of something contemporary. De Stijl has the sound of a Fender Twin Reverb amp that’s about to explode. In fact, whenever I come up with a guitar riff that I’m semi-proud of, I always wonder if it’ll reach Jack White’s ears.