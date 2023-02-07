Instagram Facebook Twitter
John Cale
John Cale on Embracing Pop and the Avant-Garde
Screaming Females Almost Made a Pandemic Record
New Book Is The Ultimate Tome On Early Electronic Pop

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Unveil ‘Blacktop’ Video, Spring/Summer Tour Dates

Group lost to Wet Leg for Best Alternative Album at Sunday’s Grammy Awards
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
(Credit: David Black)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs may have lost out to Wet Leg at the Grammys in Best Alternative Album category on Sunday (Feb. 5), but that hasn’t stopped them from pushing forward. Today, the group released a new video for “Blacktop” and confirmed spring and summer international tour dates.

The David Black-directed clip for “Blacktop,” which can be found on Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ 2022 album Cool It Down, started out as a means by which to create still images with a 1970s-era analog video camera.

“He had me sing to ‘Blacktop’ before I had even memorized the lyrics,” Karen O says. “I thought I knew the song by heart but it felt like an introduction, like meeting it for the first time. It wasn’t intended to end up as a video and as a return to the earliest visuals from the record it completes a circle. We’re so happy we have it — a simple layered performance for a deceptively simple song.”

She continues, “‘Blacktop’ stuck out to me early on. The demo was very stripped down instrumentally and emotionally. It was a step towards what radical closeness feels like after a long separation. Each record has one of these diamonds in the rough that just feels like flying to me. It felt right to keep the video as stripped down and dare I say beautiful in its naïveté.”

MGMT

Also Read

MGMT Playing Oracular Spectacular in Full for First Time at Just Like Heaven Fest

 

Yeah Yeah Yeahs will return to the road on May 3 in Washington, D.C., and will also make previously announced appearances at the Shaky Kees, Just Like Heaven, and Boston Calling festivals. International dates begin in late July at Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival and wrap Aug. 29 in Berlin. The Faint and Perfume Genius will support throughout.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ 2023 tour dates:

May 3: Washington, D.C. (The Anthem)
May 5: Atlanta (Shaky Knees Festival)
May 7: Houston (713 Music Hall)
May 9: Irving, Tx. (Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory)
May 12: Salt Lake City (Kilby Block Party)
May 13: Pasadena, Ca. (Just Like Heaven Festival)
May 26: Allston, Mass. (Boston Calling)
June 1: Chicago (Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island)
June 3: Minneapolis (Armory)
June 5: Morrison, Co. (Red Rocks)
June 7: Redmond, Wa. (Marymoor Live)
June 8: Troutdale, Ore. (McMenamins Edgefield)
June 10: Berkeley, Ca. (Greek Theatre)
July 28-30: Yuzawa, Japan (Fuji Rock Festival)
Aug. 25: London (All Points East)
Aug. 26: Paris (Rock en Seine)
Aug. 28: Amsterdam (Paradiso)
Aug. 29: Berlin (Columbiahalle)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Community

Defending Free Speech Is a Dirty Job But Someone’s Gotta Do It: Talking the First Amendment with Nico Perrino of FIRE

Mental Health

Hubble Studio Feeds The Models

Mental Health

Road to Madness: The Dangers of Touring and How Musicians Cope

Addiction

The Toll of Living Life by the Drop: Margo Price Tells Her Truth

more from spin

Photo: Timothy Norris
News

Foo Fighters, Killers Headlining 2023 Sea.Hear.Now Fest

Yeah Yeah Yeahs
News

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Unveil ‘Blacktop’ Video, Spring/Summer Tour Dates

Pink Floyd final show
News

Roger Waters Considering Legal Action After David Gilmour’s Wife Calls Him ‘Misogynistic Putin Apologist’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top