Grammys 2023: Wet Leg Wins Both Alternative Music Categories

British indie rock duo Wet Leg continued its charmed run today (Feb. 5) by winning both alternative music award categories at the pre-show Grammy Premiere ceremony at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers took home best alternative music album for Wet Leg’s self-titled album released last April, while “Chaise Lounge” received the best alternative music performance trophy.

The group beat out some heavy competition in both categories, besting Arctic Monkeys, Florence and the Machine, Arcade Fire, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Its members were seemingly shocked when they walked onstage to accept the awards, commenting, “This is so funny. Thanks so much. What are we doing here? I don’t know, but here we are. This year has been so surprising.”

Wet Leg is also up for best new artist during CBS’ Grammy telecast later this evening. The group begins an international tour Feb. 13 in Nagoya, Japan, and will also play both weekends of the Coachella festival in April. A run of shows opening for Harry Styles is set for this summer.