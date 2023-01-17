Instagram Facebook Twitter
MGMT Playing Oracular Spectacular in Full for First Time at Just Like Heaven Fest

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, M83, and Hot Chip, will also play May 13 event in Pasadena, Calif.
MGMT
Photo: Brad Elterman

MGMT will perform its beloved debut album Oracular Spectacular in its entirety for the first time when it co-headlines the Just Like Heaven festival on May 13 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. It’s the group’s first announced show since November 2019 and its first time on stage since its song “Little Dark Age” became a surprise TikTok sensation during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are psyched to be returning to Just Like Heaven festival this May,” MGMT said in a statement, referencing its previous appearance at the event in 2019. “Coinciding with the 15th year of its release, we will be performing all of Oracular Spectacular. And of course we’ll be taking this opportunity to do some hearty experimentation. Expect the unexpected and see you in May!”

Also appearing at Just Like Heaven are the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Future Islands, Empire of the Sun, M83, Hot Chip, Caribou, the Walkmen, Hot Chip, Fever Ray, the Faint, Metronomy, Ladytron, Azealia Banks, STRFKR, Cults, the Sounds, Peaches, and the Bravery.

“We’re headlining Just Like Heaven and cannot believe what a raaaaaaaad lineup it is this year!” the Yeah Yeah Yeahs said in a statement. “MGMT performing Oracular Spectacular! Fever Ray and M83 performing NEW music? What bliss! Karen cannot wait to rub elbows with goddesses Peaches and Azealia! Long time pals the Walkmen and the Faint representing? An embarrassment of riches of bands! Not to mention we’ll be playing some deep cuts off of Fever To Tell to celebrate its 20th birthday! Don’t be square! Be there!”

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 20. Visit the festival’s website for more information.

Just Like Heaven 2023
(Credit: Goldenvoice)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

