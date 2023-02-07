slowthai Blows Fans’ Minds In ‘Feel Good’ Video, Plots U.K. Pub Tour

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Genre-bending U.K. artist is currently on tour in Australia
Photo: George Muncey

slowthai has shared a video for his new song “Feel Good,” which chronicles the first reactions of 35 diehards to a very early preview of the track in December. The artist surprises several of the fans at the end of the video, which was “devised and directed by THE REST.”

More than 4,000 people sent in submissions to appear in the video, with the lucky 35 then filmed in one take as they listened to “Feel Good” in their homes and dorm rooms. “Feel Good” is the second preview of slowthai’s upcoming third album, UGLY, which is out on March 3 through Method Records/Interscope. The genre-bending U.K. artist will promote it with the six-date Best Night of Your Life tour of U.K. pubs, tickets for which will be sold for £1 beginning on Feb. 13.

 

UGLY is the follow-up to 2021’s Tyron, which hit No. 1 on the U.K. Albums Chart. slowthai is on the road this month as part of Australia’s Laneway Festival, which also features Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Finneas, Fontaines D.C., and Fred Again. He will play European festivals this summer, as well as open for Blur at the Damon Albarn-led band’s massive comeback show on July 8 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“This album was me trying to emulate the spirit of the brotherhood ethos that bands have,” says slowthai of UGLY, which was produced by Dan Carey (Wet Leg, Black Midi) and features Fontaines D.C. on the title track, plus contributions from Jockstrap’s Taylor Skye and Beabadoobee guitarist Jacob Bugden. “Music is about the feeling and emotion that goes into it. Like an artist making a painting, it’s the expression of that moment in time. I really felt like I didn’t want to rap, whereas before, rap was the only way I could express myself with the tools I had. Now that I have more freedom to create and do more, why wouldn’t we change it up?”

 slowthai’s U.K. pub tour dates:

Feb. 23: Sunderland (Independent)
Feb. 24: Blackpool (Bootleg Social)
Feb. 25: Milton Keynes (Craufurd Arms)
March 1: London (George Tavern)
March 2: Bath (Moles Club)
March 3: Northampton (Black Prince)

Jonathan Cohen

