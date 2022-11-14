Blur Confirms First Show Since 2015

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Damon Albarn-led group will play London’s Wembley Stadium on July 8
Blur performs at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 23, 2015. Photo: Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Blur will perform next summer for the first time since 2015, with the first announced show taking place at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 8. Support will come from slowthai, Self Esteem, and Jockstrap. Tickets go on sale Wednesday (Nov. 16) via pre-sale and Friday to the general public.

“The worst kept secret in the music industry — we’re playing live next year,” drummer Dave Rowntree wrote on Twitter. “We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again,” added frontman Damon Albarn.

“I’m really looking forward to playing with my Blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs,” guitarist Graham Coxon said. “Blur live shows are always amazing for me. A nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces …”

The on-again, off-again U.K. group’s last full show was Nov. 29, 2015, at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, although it staged a brief partial reunion in 2019 during an event for Albarn’s Africa Express in Leytonstone, England. Blur’s last studio album is 2015’s The Magic Whip, which at the time was the band’s first in 12 years.

As previously reported, Albarn continues to have his hands full with Gorillaz, who will release a new album, Cracker Island, on Feb. 24. The project features guest appearances from Stevie Nicks, Thundercat, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, and Beck.

Jonathan Cohen

