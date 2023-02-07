Instagram Facebook Twitter
John Cale
John Cale on Embracing Pop and the Avant-Garde
Screaming Females Almost Made a Pandemic Record
New Book Is The Ultimate Tome On Early Electronic Pop

Foo Fighters, Killers Headlining 2023 Sea.Hear.Now Fest

Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, and the Beach Boys are also on the bill
Photo: Timothy Norris

Foo Fighters and the Killers will headline the 2023 edition of the Sea.Hear.Now festival Sept. 16-17 on the beach in Asbury Park, N.J. The event, which was created by rock photographer Danny Clinch, Tim Donnelly and HM Wollman in partnership with promoter C3 Presents, will also feature sets from Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, and the Beach Boys.

Additional acts on the bill include Living Colour, Tegan and Sara, the Breeders, Cory Wong, Tash Sultana, Royal Blood, Babe Rainbow, and Oteil & Friends.

Sea.Hear.Now is the ninth show Foo Fighters have announced for its first tour since the March 2022 death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. No replacement has yet been named.

Beyond the music, Sea.Hear.Now will boast surf competitions in the Atlantic Ocean just adjacent to the performance stages. Clinch’s Transparent Gallery will have its usual real estate on the festival grounds, featuring pop-up performances and talks with artists from the lineup. Other Asbury Park artists will see their work featured on a mural circle and the Stokehenge surfboard arch.

Dave Grohl

Also Read

Foo Fighters, Green Day Headlining Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

Sea.Hear.Now is also re-upping last year’s debut surf contest dubbed the North Beach Rumble, with teams captained by surf legends Sam Hammer and Cam Richards. A ticket pre-sale begins Thursday (Feb. 9) via the event’s web site.

Stevie Nicks and Green Day headlined the 2022 edition of Sea.Hear.Now. In 2021, Pearl Jam chose the event as the site of its first live appearance in more than three years. Clinch, who grew up in nearby Toms River, guested on harmonica with the band during a performance of “Red Mosquito.”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Community

Defending Free Speech Is a Dirty Job But Someone’s Gotta Do It: Talking the First Amendment with Nico Perrino of FIRE

Mental Health

Hubble Studio Feeds The Models

Mental Health

Road to Madness: The Dangers of Touring and How Musicians Cope

Addiction

The Toll of Living Life by the Drop: Margo Price Tells Her Truth

more from spin

Photo: George Muncey
News

slowthai Blows Fans’ Minds In ‘Feel Good’ Video, Plots U.K. Pub Tour

Photo: Timothy Norris
News

Foo Fighters, Killers Headlining 2023 Sea.Hear.Now Fest

Yeah Yeah Yeahs
News

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Unveil ‘Blacktop’ Video, Spring/Summer Tour Dates

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top