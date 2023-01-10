Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: HARDY
M83, Fantasy
M83 Sets March Release for New LP Fantasy, Plots First Tour in Seven Years
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters Announce First Full Show Since Taylor Hawkins’ Death

Foo Fighters Announce First Full Show Since Taylor Hawkins’ Death

Group will headline Boston Calling on May 26, but has yet to confirm its new drummer
Foo Fighters
(Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for FF)

Ten months following the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters have announced their first full concert without him. The Dave Grohl-led group will on May 26 headline the first of the three-night Boston Calling festival at Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Mass. The Foos were originally scheduled to perform at the event in 2022 but canceled after Hawkins died in Colombia on March 25.

No further information has been revealed regarding Hawkins’ replacement behind the kit or what are expected to be additional Foo Fighters live performances this year. The significance of today’s announcement was likewise not mentioned in any of Boston Calling’s promotional materials.

The surviving members of Foo Fighters reassembled twice last September to close out epic, star-packed tribute concerts for Hawkins in London and Los Angeles. At them, the group was backed by a series of drummer friends, including Rufus Taylor of Queen/the Darkness, Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, Queens of the Stone Age’s Jon Theodore, session veteran Josh Freese, blink-182’s Travis Barker, and even Hawkins’ teenage son Shane.

The Lumineers and Paramore are the other headliners for Boston Calling, which also features the only east coat appearance of the year by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Alanis Morissette (in her first Boston-area show in more than a decade), Queens of the Stone Age, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the National, the Flaming Lips, Bleachers, Maren Morris, the reunited Walkmen, and Niall Horan.

KISS 2022

Also Read

After Three-Year Hiatus, Sonic Temple Fest Reborn With Foo Fighters, Tool, Kiss

Other up-and-coming acts on the bill include Fletcher, the Linda Lindas, Genesis Owusu, and Joy Oladokun, plus regional artists such as Neemz, Q-Tip Bandits, GA-20, Juice, Alisa Amador, and Mint Green. Tickets go on sale Thursday (Jan. 12) in a variety of configurations via Boston Calling’s website.

Last year’s Boston Calling was headlined by Metallica, the Strokes, and Nine Inch Nails, the latter of whom stepped in to replace the Foos. The festival didn’t take place in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, , , ,

IMPACT

View All

Addiction

Ziggy’s Final Message Can Save The Afflicted, Says Matt Pinfield: You’re Not Alone

Impact

Tennis, Meds, and Therapy: How Cold War Kids’ Nathan Willett Plays A Good Touring Game

Education

Dr. Mariah Parker, AKA Linqua Franqa, Diagnoses Schools With A Bad Case Of Prison Conditioning

Community

Donkey’s Last Ride: Elle King’s Path to Helping Mothers

more from spin

Leslie Jordan performing in Nashville in 2021 (photo: Jason Kempin / Getty Images).
News

Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris To Salute Leslie Jordan at Nashville Tribute

KISS 2022
News

After Three-Year Hiatus, Sonic Temple Fest Reborn With Foo Fighters, Tool, Kiss

Kendrick Lamar N95 video
News

Bonnaroo Books Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza as 2023 Headliners

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top