Paris Jackson Reveals When Her Next Single Is Being Released

Former SPIN cover star Paris Jackson appeared on the latest SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast. In the episode, Jackson with Lipps about her musical influences, which includes her love of bands like Mötley Crüe, Radiohead and ’90s music. She also spoke about her career as a fashion model and actress. Jackson also revealed to Lipps that she will be releasing the title track of her new album ahead of her upcoming tour.

On the previous episode of Lipps Service, Colie, Bardo and Beepus of the L.A. pop-punk band Beauty School Dropout came by the studio. In the hilarious conversation, the trio spoke about the joys of cohabitation, getting into fistfights at farmers’ markets, and scouting for sugar mommies in the Hills. They also talked about their hard-driving pop-punk record We Made Plans and God Laughed and befriending fellow L.A. rockers like Royal and the Serpent.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, and many more. Every couple of weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

