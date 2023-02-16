Instagram Facebook Twitter
How FSC Instruments Became One of New York City’s Top Bespoke Guitar Manufacturers
The Why & The How: Justin Furstenfeld on Blue October’s 2006 Hit “Hate Me”
LP Giobbi
LP Giobbi Aligns the Voices in Her Head on Light Places

Paris Jackson Reveals When Her Next Single Is Being Released

Paris Jackson
(Credit: Nas Bogado)

Former SPIN cover star Paris Jackson appeared on the latest SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast. In the episode, Jackson with Lipps about her musical influences, which includes her love of bands like Mötley Crüe, Radiohead and ’90s music. She also spoke about her career as a fashion model and actress. Jackson also revealed to Lipps that she will be releasing the title track of her new album ahead of her upcoming tour.

On the previous episode of Lipps Service, Colie, Bardo and Beepus of the L.A. pop-punk band Beauty School Dropout came by the studio. In the hilarious conversation, the trio spoke about the joys of cohabitation, getting into fistfights at farmers’ markets, and scouting for sugar mommies in the Hills. They also talked about their hard-driving pop-punk record We Made Plans and God Laughed and befriending fellow L.A. rockers like Royal and the Serpent.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, and many more. Every couple of weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

Listen to the full episode with Paris Jackson.

Beauty School Dropout

Also Read

Beauty School Dropout Talk Cohabitation, Searching For Sugar Mommies on ‘Lipps Service’

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Addiction

The Why & The How: Justin Furstenfeld on Blue October’s 2006 Hit “Hate Me”

Addiction

Rick Grossman Stars in ‘Must Have Been Desperate’: Or, How a Kid From Australia’s Macrobiotic Junkie Scene Looked at the Hole in His Arm, Quit the Divinyls, and Became a Pizza Delivery Man, Before Rising Again With the Hoodoo Gurus

Mental Health

It’s Not Me, It’s You: Pacifico’s Matthew Schwartz Breaks up With the ‘Abusive’ Music Industry

Community

Defending Free Speech Is a Dirty Job But Someone’s Gotta Do It: Talking the First Amendment with Nico Perrino of FIRE

more from spin

Paris Jackson
Partner

Paris Jackson Reveals When Her Next Single Is Being Released

(Photo by Johnny Nunez / WireImage)
News

T-Pain Tackles Black Sabbath, Journey on New Covers Album

LP Giobbi
All Eyes On

LP Giobbi Aligns the Voices in Her Head on Light Places

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top