Television
Tom Verlaine Was More Than Just Television’s Frontman
Margo Price
Book Club: Margo Price on Her Life as a Poet, and the Characters Who Inspired Strays
SPIN artists to watch 2023
15 Artists to Watch in 2023

Beauty School Dropout Talk Cohabitation, Searching For Sugar Mommies on ‘Lipps Service’

L.A.’s new pop-punk darlings Colie, Brando and Beepus spoke with Scott Lipps about their new album ‘We Made Plans and God Laughed’
Beauty School Dropout

Beauty School Dropout is a three-man pop-punk band from Los Angeles with a noble plan: bring irresponsibility back to rock. With cosigns from their forebears like Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, Beauty School Dropout’s Colie Bardo and Beepus are well on their way, as they explain to Scott Lipps on the latest SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast.

In the hilarious conversation, Colie, Bardo and Beepus talk about how their whole band started because one of them slipped into another’s girlfriend’s DMs. How that possibly went well is still unclear even to them. No matter. Today, the three kindred rockers live together happily, get into fist fights at farmers’ markets, and scout for sugar mommies in the Hills. On Lipps Service, they talk about their hard-driving pop-punk record We Made Plans and God Laughed, befriending fellow L.A. rockers like Royal and the Serpent, and why they call their dads the #DILFsquad.

On the previous episode of Lipps Service, the Regrettes’ lead singer Lydia Night spoke about their album Further Joy and growing up on classic punk records by the Cramps, the Ramones, the Clash, and more. Night said that Joy set a higher bar for vulnerability in her songwriting, and was partly inspired by listening to Enya on mushrooms in Joshua Tree National Park. This year, the Regrettes will be embarking on the polar opposite of that zen experience, as they head out with Yungblood on a 29-date North American summer tour.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, and many more. Every couple of weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

The Regrettes

Listen to the full episode with Beauty School Dropout.

Sarah Grant

Sarah Grant

Share This

, ,

