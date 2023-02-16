Watch David Byrne Join Maggie Rogers at Radio City Show

Instagram Facebook Twitter
maggie rogers

Maggie Rogers is a week into her most extensive tour in four years, but the shows are already producing big moments. Rogers brought out David Byrne tonight (Feb. 15) at New York’s Radio City Music Hall for a performance of his 2008 track “Strange Overtones,” bring the crowd to its feet 13 songs into the set.

A dapper-looking Byrne and Rogers were clearly having fun in the moment, at one point breaking into a dance routine. This was Rogers’ first time performing the song, a fan favorite from Byrne’s 2008 album with Brian Eno, Everything That Happens Will Happen Today.

 

Rogers is touring in support of Surrender, her sophomore Columbia album released last July. The run began with three packed shows at Boston venue Roadrunner and has featured opening act Del Water Gap. Rogers will be on tour through late summer, with a closing date set for Aug. 13 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in tandem with Alvvays.

As for Byrne, he’s in the thick of the best original song race at the upcoming Academy Awards for his work with Mitski and Son Lux on “This Is a Life” from the film Everything Everywhere All at Once. He will also return to Broadway in July with his “immersive disco pop musical” about the life and times of former Philippines first lady Imelda Marcos, Here Lies Love.

The project was co-created with Fatboy Slim. It was originally released as an album in 2010, had its New York stage premiere at the Public Theater in 2013, and has since played in London and Seattle.

Jonathan Cohen

