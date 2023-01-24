Lady Gaga, Rihanna To Compete for Best Original Song Oscar

Lady Gaga and Rihanna will square off for the best original song trophy at the 95th Academy Awards, which will be held March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Gaga was recognized for “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, which was co-written with Bloodpop, while Rihanna’s nod is for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, co-written with composer Ludwig Goransson and director Ryan Coogler.

The other nominees in the category are “Naatu Naatu” from RRR (written by MM Keeravani, “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman (written by Diane Warren), and “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once (written by David Byrne and Mitski).

Taylor Swift‘s “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing did not receive a nomination, nor did LCD Soundsystem’s “New Body Rhumba” from White Noise. Both were on the 15-song shortlist announced late last month. “Carolina” may still enjoy redemption at the upcoming Grammy Awards, where it is nominated for best song written for visual media.

Meanwhile, the nominees for the Oscar best original score are All Quiet on the Western Front, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The Fabelmans. Austin Butler scored a nomination for best actor in a leading role for his performance as Elvis Presley in Elvis, which is also up for best picture and numerous other technical honors.