Hear Miley Cyrus’ Self-Loving New Single, ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus is back (Jan. 12) with her pop-driven new single, “Flowers,” on which she highlights the value and importance of self-love. The track is the first taste of music from Cyrus’ upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, which arrives March 10 from Columbia Records.

The Jacob Bixenman-directed clip finds Cyrus dancing in various states of undress around a large L.A. mansion, during which she realizes that even in spite of a break-up, she’s still got herself: “I can buy myself flowers / write my name in the sand / talk to myself for hours / say things you don’t understand.” The larger takeaway is Cyrus’ lyric “I can love me better than you can.”

Cyrus has been teasing short clips from the video for the past two weeks, including one in which she’s singing it while taking a shower. She first announced the song was coming during her NBC New Year’s Eve special, which featured appearances by Dolly Parton, David Byrne, and Sia.

As for Endless Summer Vacation, it was produced by the all-star lineup of Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson and is said to be Cyrus’ “love letter to L.A.”

The album is Cyrus’ first since 2020’s Plastic Hearts, the last of four released by RCA.