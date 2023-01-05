Miley Cyrus Embarks on Endless Summer Vacation on March 10

After revealing during her New Year’s Eve TV special that a new single, “Flowers,” would arrive on Jan. 13, Miley Cyrus has announced that her new album, Endless Summer Vacation, will be released on March 10 by Columbia Records.

Details about the project are scant beyond its production collaborators, who include the all-star lineup of Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson. Endless Summer Vacation is said to be Cyrus’ “love letter to L.A.” and can be pre-ordered in multiple formats here. See below for the “trailer” for Endless Summer Vacation and teaser clips of “Flowers.”

The album is Cyrus’ first since 2020’s Plastic Hearts, the last of four released by RCA. The 30-year-old performer recently made news for asking to be removed from a collaboration with Morrissey on his much-delayed new album Bonfire of Teenagers, which is now in limbo after the former Smiths frontman cut ties with Capitol Records and his management company.

In 2021 and 2022, Cyrus embarked on her first extensive touring slate in seven years and also released her third live album, Attention: Miley Live. No 2023 touring plans have yet been announced.