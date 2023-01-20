Instagram Facebook Twitter
Legendary Tones and George Lynch Bring Modern Convenience to Vintage Amp Mods
Ted Leo
Ted Leo’s Ever-Changing Lanes
The Kid LAROI Looks ‘Back’ on Lead Song From Debut LP, The First Time

Metallica Shares Second Single From Upcoming LP 72 Seasons

“Screaming Suicide” addresses “the taboo word of suicide” James Hetfield says
Metallica
(Credit: Tim Saccenti)

Metallica continues to unveil new music from its first album in nearly seven years, 72 Seasons, which will be released April 14 through the band’s Blackened Recordings label.

Following the late November release of the quick, riffy first single “Lux Æterna,” Metallica today (Jan. 19) shared the nearly six-minute “Screaming Suicide.” The video for the song is directed by Tim Saccenti.

 

“‘Screaming Suicide’ addresses the taboo word of suicide,” singer James Hetfield said in a statement. “The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside. It’s ridiculous to think we should deny that we have these thoughts. At one point or another, I believe most people have thought about it. To face it is to speak the unspoken. If it’s a human experience, we should be able to talk about it. You are not alone.”

Also Read

St. Anger Keeps Spinning Metallica Comedy Gold

Later this year and into 2024, the band will embark on an international tour where it will play two nights in each city, with completely different set lists per show.

Metallica 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

2023:
April 27, 29: Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff Arena)
May 17, 19: Paris (Stade de France)
May 26, 28: Hamburg, Germany (Volksparkstadion)
June 16, 18: Gothenburg, Sweden (Ullevi Stadium)
Aug. 4, 6: East Rutherford, N.J. (MetLife Stadium)
Aug. 11, 13: Montreal (Stade Olympique)
Aug. 18, 20: Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium)
Aug. 25, 27: Inglewood, Calif. (SoFi Stadium)
Sept. 1, 3: Glendale, Ariz. (State Farm Stadium)
Nov. 3, 5: St. Louis (The Dome at America’s Center)
Nov. 10, 12: Detroit (Ford Field)

2024:
May 24, 26: Munich, Germany (Olympiastadion)
June 7, 9: Helsinki (Olympic Stadium)
June 14, 16: Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)
July 5, 7: Warsaw (PGE Narodowy)
July 12, 14: Madrid (Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano)
Aug. 2, 4: Foxborough, Mass. (Gillette Stadium)
Aug. 9, 11: Chicago (Soldier Field)
Aug. 16, 18: Minneapolis (US Bank Stadium)
Aug. 23, 25: Edmonton, Alberta (Commonwealth Stadium)
Aug. 30, Sept. 1: Seattle (Lumen Field)
Sept. 20, 22, 27, 29: Mexico City (Foro Sol)

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Community

Taking On AC/DC Taught Me Why Most Music Biographies Suck

Addiction

Show up and Ask for Help (And Maybe Legends Will Deliver), Says Sober Documentary Maker Michelle Esrick

Addiction

Ziggy’s Final Message Can Save The Afflicted, Says Matt Pinfield: You’re Not Alone

Impact

Tennis, Meds, and Therapy: How Cold War Kids’ Nathan Willett Plays A Good Touring Game

more from spin

Metallica
News

Metallica Shares Second Single From Upcoming LP 72 Seasons

David Crosby
News

Graham Nash and Stephen Stills Remember David Crosby: ‘His Music Will Live on Through Us All’

David Crosby
News

David Crosby, Legendary Musician With The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Dies at 81

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top