Metallica Shares Second Single From Upcoming LP 72 Seasons

Metallica continues to unveil new music from its first album in nearly seven years, 72 Seasons, which will be released April 14 through the band’s Blackened Recordings label.

Following the late November release of the quick, riffy first single “Lux Æterna,” Metallica today (Jan. 19) shared the nearly six-minute “Screaming Suicide.” The video for the song is directed by Tim Saccenti.

“‘Screaming Suicide’ addresses the taboo word of suicide,” singer James Hetfield said in a statement. “The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside. It’s ridiculous to think we should deny that we have these thoughts. At one point or another, I believe most people have thought about it. To face it is to speak the unspoken. If it’s a human experience, we should be able to talk about it. You are not alone.”

Later this year and into 2024, the band will embark on an international tour where it will play two nights in each city, with completely different set lists per show.

Metallica 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

2023:

April 27, 29: Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff Arena)

May 17, 19: Paris (Stade de France)

May 26, 28: Hamburg, Germany (Volksparkstadion)

June 16, 18: Gothenburg, Sweden (Ullevi Stadium)

Aug. 4, 6: East Rutherford, N.J. (MetLife Stadium)

Aug. 11, 13: Montreal (Stade Olympique)

Aug. 18, 20: Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium)

Aug. 25, 27: Inglewood, Calif. (SoFi Stadium)

Sept. 1, 3: Glendale, Ariz. (State Farm Stadium)

Nov. 3, 5: St. Louis (The Dome at America’s Center)

Nov. 10, 12: Detroit (Ford Field)

2024:

May 24, 26: Munich, Germany (Olympiastadion)

June 7, 9: Helsinki (Olympic Stadium)

June 14, 16: Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)

July 5, 7: Warsaw (PGE Narodowy)

July 12, 14: Madrid (Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano)

Aug. 2, 4: Foxborough, Mass. (Gillette Stadium)

Aug. 9, 11: Chicago (Soldier Field)

Aug. 16, 18: Minneapolis (US Bank Stadium)

Aug. 23, 25: Edmonton, Alberta (Commonwealth Stadium)

Aug. 30, Sept. 1: Seattle (Lumen Field)

Sept. 20, 22, 27, 29: Mexico City (Foro Sol)