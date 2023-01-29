Instagram Facebook Twitter
The Top 10 Nirvana Cover Songs, According to Seether’s Shaun Morgan
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Cy Curnin of The Fixx
Marco Plus
The Southside Cinema of MARCO PLUS

Watch Lil Baby Perform ‘California Breeze’ and ‘Forever’ in SNL Debut

Both tracks are from his chart-topping 2022 album ‘It’s Only Me’
Lil Baby SNL
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Michael B. Jordan, Lil Baby Episode 1837 -- Pictured: Musical guest Lil Baby performs "California Breeze" on Saturday, January 28, 2023 -- (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images)

Saturday Night Live returned with a new episode last night (Jan. 28), featuring the debut of Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan as host and first-time musical guest Lil Baby.

The Atlanta rapper performed a fully electric version of “California Breeze” with support from a backing band and returned with a cinematic, piano-led rendition of “Forever.” Both tracks are from his latest album It’s Only Me, which dropped in October.

 

Lil Baby previously appeared on the Studio 8H Stage in 2019 when DJ Khaled tapped him, Lil Wayne, SZA, and Meek Mill for guest spots in a special tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle, but the latest appearance was the first time the rapper has been the official music guest.

Sam Smith

Also Read

Watch Sam Smith Perform ‘Gloria,’ ‘Unholy’ With Special Guests on Saturday Night Live

The SNL performance comes after a banner year for Lil Baby, landing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart for It’s Only Me and tying with frequent collaborator Drake for the most Hot 100 singles of 2022.

Before the year was over, Lil Baby headlined Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest and was given his own day in his hometown with November 13 proclaimed Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones Day. That same month, Lil Baby also dropped a music video for his Tears For Fears-sampled track “The World Is Yours To Take,” filmed at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and featured on the game’s soundtrack.

Next week’s episode of Saturday Night Live will feature music guest Coldplay and host Pedro Pascal.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Addiction

The Toll of Living Life by the Drop: Margo Price Tells Her Truth

Addiction

Capricorn Records: The Rise and Drug-Addled Fall of the Label That Launched Southern Rock

Community

Taking On AC/DC Taught Me Why Most Music Biographies Suck

Addiction

Show up and Ask for Help (And Maybe Legends Will Deliver), Says Sober Documentary Maker Michelle Esrick

more from spin

Tom Verlaine
News

Flea, Billy Idol, Michael Stipe, Sleater-Kinney Remember Tom Verlaine: ‘One of the Greatest Rock Musicians Ever’

Lil Baby SNL
News

Watch Lil Baby Perform ‘California Breeze’ and ‘Forever’ in SNL Debut

Tom Verlaine, Breekend Festival, Bree, Belgium, 1985. (Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)
News

Tom Verlaine, Television Founder and Frontman, Dies at 73

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top