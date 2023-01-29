Watch Lil Baby Perform ‘California Breeze’ and ‘Forever’ in SNL Debut

Saturday Night Live returned with a new episode last night (Jan. 28), featuring the debut of Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan as host and first-time musical guest Lil Baby.

The Atlanta rapper performed a fully electric version of “California Breeze” with support from a backing band and returned with a cinematic, piano-led rendition of “Forever.” Both tracks are from his latest album It’s Only Me, which dropped in October.

Lil Baby previously appeared on the Studio 8H Stage in 2019 when DJ Khaled tapped him, Lil Wayne, SZA, and Meek Mill for guest spots in a special tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle, but the latest appearance was the first time the rapper has been the official music guest.

The SNL performance comes after a banner year for Lil Baby, landing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart for It’s Only Me and tying with frequent collaborator Drake for the most Hot 100 singles of 2022.

Before the year was over, Lil Baby headlined Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest and was given his own day in his hometown with November 13 proclaimed Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones Day. That same month, Lil Baby also dropped a music video for his Tears For Fears-sampled track “The World Is Yours To Take,” filmed at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and featured on the game’s soundtrack.

Next week’s episode of Saturday Night Live will feature music guest Coldplay and host Pedro Pascal.