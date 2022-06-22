Lil Baby, Lauryn Hill Set for Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest

Lil Baby, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jazmine Sullivan, Jeezy and, in what’s billed as a “Street Legends Set,” the duo of Rick Ross and Gucci Mane lead the bill for the 12th ONE Musicfest, to be held Oct. 8-9 in and around Atlanta’s Central Park. This is the event’s second year being held in partnership with Live Nation Urban.

The lineup features a wealth of other classic R&B and hip-hop acts, including Ashanti and Ja Rule, City Girls, Jagged Edge, Beenie Man, Lupe Fiasco, Tems, Juvenile, Bilal, Mya and Doug E. Fresh with the Chuck Brown Band.

DJ Kash will oversee the Caribbean Experience with help from Wayne Wonder, Kranium, Red Rat and Demarco, while The Big Facts mixtape will assemble Rich Homie Quan, Young Dro, Rocko and Pastor Troy, among others.

“One thing we pride ourselves on is creating a diverse lineup that reflects the vast and beautiful breadth of black music and culture,” says ONE Musicfest founder J. Carter. “We are also taking over the 4th Ward area in Atlanta and increasing our footprint to four stages instead of three. ONE Musicfest 2022 will be our biggest year yet, but we still plan to keep the energy and vibrations intimate and comfortable.”

