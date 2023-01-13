Hear Green Day’s 1997 Demo Of Elvis Costello’s ‘Alison’

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Ahead of Green Day‘s belated 25th anniversary edition of its fifth album, Nimrod, the long-running rock trio has unveiled a previously unreleased demo version of Elvis Costello and the Attractions‘ “Alison.” The track omits the full-band elements of the 1977 original and instead features nothing more than Billie Joe Armstrong’s voice and electric guitar.

 

“Alison” is found among 14 demos on Nimrod 25, three of which are for songs Green Day never released. One of those, the 97-second “You Irritate Me,” came out Oct. 14 on the album’s actual 25th birthday. The expanded Nimrod also features Green Day’s Nov. 14, 1997, 20-song performance at Philadelphia’s Electric Factory, many tracks from which were previously released as B-sides. The album arrives Jan. 27 and is available as both a five-LP vinyl set and three-CD package.

Nimrod is best-known for its heartfelt acoustic song “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life),” which has become one of the most recognizable and beloved in the Green Day catalog. The album has been certified by the Recording Industry Association of America for U.S. shipments of two million copies.

Green Day will return to the road in 2023 with performances on Feb. 25 at the Innings Festival in Tempe, Ariz., and Oct. 21 at the next edition of the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas.

Jonathan Cohen

