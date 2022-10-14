Hear Previously Unreleased Green Day Song From Nimrod Reissue

Green Day will belatedly celebrate the 25th anniversary of its fifth studio album, Nimrod, with the Jan. 27 release of a deluxe reissue. Beyond the original album, the set includes 14 demos, three of which are for songs Green Day never released. One of those, the 97-second “You Irritate Me,” is out today (Oct. 14), on the album’s actual 25th birthday.

The other two unheard songs are “Tre Polka” and a cover of Elvis Costello and the Attractions’ “Alison,” which Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong performed live with Costello back in 2006.

The expanded Nimrod also features Green Day’s Nov. 14, 1997, 20-song performance at Philadelphia’s Electric Factory, many tracks from which were previously released as B-sides. The album is available as both a five-LP vinyl set and three-CD package and can be pre-ordered here.

Nimrod is best-known for its heartfelt acoustic song “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life),” which has become one of the most recognizable and beloved in the Green Day catalog. The album has been certified by the Recording Industry Association of America for U.S. shipments of two million copies.

Here is the track list for the Nimrod demos disc:

“Nice Guys Finish Last”

“Place Inside My Head”

“The Grouch”

“Walking Alone”

“Jinx”

“Alison” (Elvis Costello cover)

“Espionage”

“You Irritate Me”

“Tre Polka”

“When It’s Time”

“Desensitized”

“Chain Saw”

“Reject”

“Black Eyeliner”