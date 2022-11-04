Tom Petty Takes On J.J. Cale in Latest Live at the Fillmore Teaser

The Tom Petty estate has released another preview of the artist’s upcoming album Live at the Fillmore in the form of an animated video for Petty and the Heartbreakers’ cover of J.J. Cale’s “Call Me the Breeze.” The clip was directed and hand-illustrated by Jeff Scher, who has previously made videos with Paul Simon and Bob Dylan.

As previously reported, Live at the Fillmore chronicles the band’s 20-night 1997 residency at the legendary San Francisco venue and will be released Nov. 25 by Warner Records.

“The most direct metaphor for me was driving and the joy of unrestricted motion which made me think of the way things blur when they fly past,” Scher says. “I was excited to try and recreate that motion blur with paint and pastel. I started with the first shot and just kept adding shots and cutting it together as I went. You might say it just evolved as it grew. Making the video in this way felt like I’d incorporated the spirit of the song into the process of making the video.”

Petty and his bandmates also covered Cale’s “I’d Like To Love You Baby” during the Fillmore run and frequently performed his material on stage throughout their career. Other covers on Live at the Fillmore include Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” the Rolling Stones’ “Time is On My Side,” and the Kinks’ “You Really Got Me.”