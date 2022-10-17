See Unreleased Footage From Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ 1997 Fillmore Residency

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Every Red Hot Chili Peppers Album, Ranked
Ahead of the Nov. 25 release of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakerspreviously announced Live at the Fillmore album, Petty’s estate has shared previously unreleased footage from the band’s 20-night 1997 residency at the legendary San Francisco venue.

The eight-plus minute teaser explains how the intent of the club shows was to get Petty and company out of old habits and into a more spontaneous form of live performance. It includes short clips of favorites such as “Listen to Her Heart,” “Running Down a Dream” and the audience-requested “Heartbreaker’s Beach Party,” as well as covers such as Little Richard’s “Lucille” and guest appearances by John Lee Hooker and The Byrds’ Roger McGuinn.

 

Meanwhile, on Saturday night (Oct. 15), the University of Florida football team celebrated its inaugural Tom Petty Day, in which the town of Gainesville honors the hometown legend, during the team’s sold-out game against Louisiana State University. The team’s helmets had the Heartbreakers’ logo and the marching band performed a tribute to Petty during the halftime show. The 90,000-plus fans in attendance sang along to a goose-bump-inducing rendition of “I Won’t Back Down.”

In honor of Petty’s upcoming birthday on Oct. 20, his estate is donating proceeds from the Tom Petty Day x Florida merchandise collection to charities in Gainesville. Tom Petty Nation fan club members who attend the annual birthday gathering at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville will hear an exclusive first listen of the upcoming album.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

