System of a Down, Korn, Deftones Lead Sick New World Festival Lineup

Las Vegas is proving to be the unlikely home for the 2000s-era rock revival. On the heels of the emo-dominated When We Were Young festival last month, Sin City will host the inaugural Sick New World festival on May 13, 2023, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, with a lineup led by the nu-metal Mount Rushmore of System of a Down, Korn, Deftones, and Incubus.

While also featuring once-mainstream staples such as Evanescence, Chavelle, Papa Roach, Flyleaf, She Wants Revenge, and Sevendust, Sick New World will offer performances from such formative genre influences as the Sisters of Mercy (in what will be their first U.S. show since 2008), Mr. Bungle, Ministry, Skinny Puppy, Killing Joke, KMFDM, Failure, Melvins, Stabbing Westward, and Monster Magnet.

For System of a Down, Sick New World will be just the band’s 10th live performance since 2019. The Serj Tankian-led group hasn’t released a new album since 2005’s Mesmerize and Hypnotize, although two new songs appeared in 2020, apparently as one-offs. Other artists making rare appearances at the event include Coal Chamber, which hasn’t played since 2015, and Flyleaf, which is performing with original vocalist Lacey Sturm for the first time since 2012.

Pre-sale tickets for Sick New World will be available starting Friday (Nov. 11) via the festival’s website.