When We Were Young Cancels Saturday’s Show Due to High Winds

The remaining dates Oct. 23 and Oct. 29 will take place as planned
When We Were Young 2022

When We Were Young Festival, the 2000s emo festival was set to kick off today in Las Vegas. However, the weather is not cooperating. This morning, When We Were Young organizers announced that they had to cancel today’s sets due to high winds in the area.

“When We Were Young Festival organizers have spent the last several days proactively preparing the festival grounds for a windy Saturday. The National Weather Service has now upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Winds Warning, including dangerous 30-40 mph sustained winds with 60 mph gusts,” a statement says on the festival website. “Under advisement of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, we have no other choice than to cancel today’s When We Were Young Festival. The safety of our fans, artists and staff will always be our top priority.”

The message continues by saying that fans can seek full refunds through the event’s ticket processor Front Gate Tickets. it also says that the weather looks promising for the festival to resume tomorrow, as well as next Saturday, Oct. 29.

The lineup includes My Chemical Romance, Paramore, AFI, the Used, Bring Me the Horizon, Bright Eyes, Avril Lavigne, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, and others.

When We Were Young 2023

Selena Fragassi

