Instagram Facebook Twitter
Jukebox the Ghost’s Ben Thornewill Discusses Criminal Justice Reform, ACLU With SPIN IMPACT
Rauw Alejandro Takes Reggaeton to Infinity and Beyond with Saturno
Bruce Springsteen
Every Bruce Springsteen Album, Ranked

,

Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 Takes Us Inside

Credit: Albert Sanchez

 

 

Also Read

A Day in the Life of… Alaska Thunderfuck 5000

Our bus is named  Black Beauty (because she’s all black and Black Beauty is also the name of a famous horse).

Date  Wednesday, November 9th

Current city  Hamden, CT

On our way to  Toronto, Canada

Come see us until  December 18th

Promoting My album Red 4 Filth.

My favorite song to perform live right now  “wow” because it’s a pop punk song and we all get to mosh with our friends for the performance.

This album was inspired by Music of the late ‘90s and early 2000s. Ace of Base, No Doubt, TLC, Avril Lavigne.

 

 

I think fans will love the new album because  It’s music and there are boobs on the album art.

What I love most about our tour bus  Watching The Golden Girls with everyone.

What I love least The fact that no TV system has ever worked properly on a tour bus in the history of planet Earth.

To pass the time  I lay flat.

A big misconception about bands on tour. That it is glamorous in any way.  I smell very bad most of the time.

Craziest story about a trip we’ve taken  I don’t know my whole life is crazy.

Grossest thing I’ve ever seen on a tour bus  The smell that randomly emanates throughout the cabin for no reason.

Most memorable thing that’s happened while on tour  Selling out Sony Hall in NYC.

Messiest person I tour with  Myself.

The one thing I must have on tour that makes me feel at home. Tea.

If I had one word to describe how I feel about touring, it would be Fiercealicious.

Tickets are now on sale for Alaska’s Red 4 Filth Tour.

 

Liza Lentini

Liza Lentini

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Impact

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast Talks Imposter Syndrome and Mental Health

Criminal Justice Reform

Jukebox the Ghost’s Ben Thornewill Discusses Criminal Justice Reform, ACLU With SPIN IMPACT

Macklemore
Addiction

Macklemore Still Has Everything to Prove

Education

John Oates Releases ‘Pushin’ A Rock’ as New Face of Movember Campaign

you may like

more from spin

Credit: Albert Sanchez
Features

Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 Takes Us Inside

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast performs during the ACL Music festival 2022 at Zilker Park on October 09, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)
Impact

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast Talks Imposter Syndrome and Mental Health

Shooter Jennings
News

Shooter Jennings on Yelawolf: ‘He’s From the Axl Rose School of Frontman’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top