Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 Takes Us Inside

Our bus is named Black Beauty (because she’s all black and Black Beauty is also the name of a famous horse).

Date Wednesday, November 9th

Current city Hamden, CT

On our way to Toronto, Canada

Come see us until December 18th

Promoting My album Red 4 Filth.

My favorite song to perform live right now “wow” because it’s a pop punk song and we all get to mosh with our friends for the performance.

This album was inspired by Music of the late ‘90s and early 2000s. Ace of Base, No Doubt, TLC, Avril Lavigne.

I think fans will love the new album because It’s music and there are boobs on the album art.

What I love most about our tour bus Watching The Golden Girls with everyone.

What I love least The fact that no TV system has ever worked properly on a tour bus in the history of planet Earth.

To pass the time I lay flat.

A big misconception about bands on tour. That it is glamorous in any way. I smell very bad most of the time.

Craziest story about a trip we’ve taken I don’t know my whole life is crazy.

Grossest thing I’ve ever seen on a tour bus The smell that randomly emanates throughout the cabin for no reason.

Most memorable thing that’s happened while on tour Selling out Sony Hall in NYC.

Messiest person I tour with Myself.

The one thing I must have on tour that makes me feel at home. Tea.

If I had one word to describe how I feel about touring, it would be Fiercealicious.

