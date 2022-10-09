Watch Willow Perform ‘Curious/Furious’ and ‘Ur a Stranger’ on SNL

In April, Willow made her Saturday Night Live debut when she joined Camila Cabello for a performance of “Psychofreak.” Last night, the 21-year-old made her proper solo debut on an episode hosted by actor Brendon Gleeson. She performed “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger.” Following the second song, Willow smashed her guitar through a TV that was on stage.

The songs are off Coping Mechanism, her fifth studio album, which was released on Friday (Oct. 7).

In addition to Coping Mechanism, it’s been a busy stretch for Willow. She was scheduled to open for Billie Eilish on her Happier Than Ever tour before pulling out due to production restraints. She also released Lately I Feel Everything in 2021, which featured appearances from artists like Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, Tierra Whack, Cherry Glazerr, and Ayla Tesler-Mabe.

Last week, Kendrick Lamar kicked off SNL‘s 48th season with a three-song set. Next week, Megan Thee Stallion will be on double duty as both the host and musical guest.