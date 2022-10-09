Watch Willow Perform ‘Curious/Furious’ and ‘Ur a Stranger’ on SNL

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Martin Gore on Depeche Mode's Forthcoming Album and Tour
Both songs are off her new album that was released last week
In April, Willow made her Saturday Night Live debut when she joined Camila Cabello for a performance of “Psychofreak.” Last night, the 21-year-old made her proper solo debut on an episode hosted by actor Brendon Gleeson. She performed “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger.” Following the second song, Willow smashed her guitar through a TV that was on stage.

The songs are off Coping Mechanism, her fifth studio album, which was released on Friday (Oct. 7).

 

 

In addition to Coping Mechanism, it’s been a busy stretch for Willow. She was scheduled to open for Billie Eilish on her Happier Than Ever tour before pulling out due to production restraints. She also released Lately I Feel Everything in 2021, which featured appearances from artists like Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, Tierra Whack, Cherry Glazerr, and Ayla Tesler-Mabe.

Last week, Kendrick Lamar kicked off SNL‘s 48th season with a three-song set. Next week, Megan Thee Stallion will be on double duty as both the host and musical guest.

SPIN Staff

