Instagram Facebook Twitter
Depeche Mode
Martin Gore on Depeche Mode’s Forthcoming Album and Tour
Alvvays Faced Down Challenges (and Came Out Better for Them) to Make Blue Rev
Rolling Stones Bassist Darryl Jones Talks Keith, Miles, and Changing Consciousness

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Plot Spring 2023 European Tour

Dates begin March 2 in Paris and wrap with a March 22-23 stand at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.
King Gizzard
Photo: Jason Galea

After scrapping summer European dates so its frontman Stu Mackenzie could seek treatment for Crohn’s disease, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will return to the continent for a spring 2023 tour. Dates begin March 2 in Paris and wrap with a March 22-23 stand at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 14.

The news comes on the eve of King Gizzard’s debut appearances tonight (Oct. 10) and tomorrow at Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside of Denver (a third show there will happen on Nov. 2). All three Red Rocks gigs are billed as “marathon three-hour sets,” comprising nine hours of music with no song repeats throughout, and will be available through Nugs as delayed streams.

As previously reported, the prolific Australian sextet is releasing three new albums this month: Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava arrived last Friday, while Laminated Denim is out on Wednesday and Changes on Oct. 28. This is the second time since 2017 the band has put out five distinct albums in one calendar year.

After Gizzard’s North American dates conclude, group members Ambrose Kenny-Smith and Cook Craig will be on the road stateside with their other band The Murlocs through Dec. 2 in Los Angeles.

Also Read

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Reveals Trippy ‘Iron Lung’ Video

Here are King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard’s 2023 European tour dates:

March 2: Paris (Le Zenith)
March 3: Amsterdam (Gashouder)
March 4: Tilburg, Netherlands (013)
March 6: Malmo, Sweden (Plan B)
March 7: Stockholm (Munchenbryggeriet)
March 8: Oslo (Sentrum Scene)
March 9: Copenhagen (Den Gra Hall)
March 11: Warsaw (Progesja)
March 12: Prague (Velky sal Lucerna)
March 13: Vienna (Gasometer)
March 15: Milan (Alcatraz)
March 16: Zurich (X-Tra)
March 17: Lausanne, Switzerland (Les Docks)
March 18: Wiesbaden, Germany (Schlachthof)
March 20: Brussels (Cirque Royal)
March 22-23: London (O2 Academy Brixton)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Education

LAAMP and Stand Together Music Help Light the Way for Further Diversity in the Industry

Mental Health

Pardyalone is Building a Mental Health Community Around His Music

Education

Bloom Vol. 27: Kindness is Free

Mental Health

REECE Found His Voice in Supporting Others

you may like

more from spin

Sade
News

Brad Pitt and Damien Quintard’s Miraval Studios Reopens With Sade Recording Session

King Gizzard
News

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Plot Spring 2023 European Tour

Sid Vicious and Johnny Rotten perform during the Sex Pistols' US debut in Atlanta. (Credit: Bettmann / Contributor / Courtesy of Getty Images)
Features

World’s First Comprehensive Punk Museum to Open in Vegas

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top