King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Plot Spring 2023 European Tour

After scrapping summer European dates so its frontman Stu Mackenzie could seek treatment for Crohn’s disease, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will return to the continent for a spring 2023 tour. Dates begin March 2 in Paris and wrap with a March 22-23 stand at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 14.

The news comes on the eve of King Gizzard’s debut appearances tonight (Oct. 10) and tomorrow at Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside of Denver (a third show there will happen on Nov. 2). All three Red Rocks gigs are billed as “marathon three-hour sets,” comprising nine hours of music with no song repeats throughout, and will be available through Nugs as delayed streams.

As previously reported, the prolific Australian sextet is releasing three new albums this month: Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava arrived last Friday, while Laminated Denim is out on Wednesday and Changes on Oct. 28. This is the second time since 2017 the band has put out five distinct albums in one calendar year.

After Gizzard’s North American dates conclude, group members Ambrose Kenny-Smith and Cook Craig will be on the road stateside with their other band The Murlocs through Dec. 2 in Los Angeles.

Here are King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard’s 2023 European tour dates:

March 2: Paris (Le Zenith)

March 3: Amsterdam (Gashouder)

March 4: Tilburg, Netherlands (013)

March 6: Malmo, Sweden (Plan B)

March 7: Stockholm (Munchenbryggeriet)

March 8: Oslo (Sentrum Scene)

March 9: Copenhagen (Den Gra Hall)

March 11: Warsaw (Progesja)

March 12: Prague (Velky sal Lucerna)

March 13: Vienna (Gasometer)

March 15: Milan (Alcatraz)

March 16: Zurich (X-Tra)

March 17: Lausanne, Switzerland (Les Docks)

March 18: Wiesbaden, Germany (Schlachthof)

March 20: Brussels (Cirque Royal)

March 22-23: London (O2 Academy Brixton)