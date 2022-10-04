Japanese Breakfast Covers Brandi Carlile for New North Face Campaign

Japanese Breakfast has recorded an acoustic take on Brandi Carlile’s “The Story” to soundtrack the fall 2022 brand campaign from the North Face.

“It was a joy to take on the iconic ballad “The Story,'” Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner says. “I think the song captures the depths of human tenacity and the spirit of the journey so well. We wanted to keep our rendition sparse and acoustic. A beautiful string arrangement written by Craig Hendrix and performed by our violinist, Molly Germer, and Quartet 121 soars in to sweep you up to the mountains.”

Having DJ’d a special event for SPIN earlier this month at the Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville, Ky., Zauner and Japanese Breakfast have a busy touring schedule on tap through early December. The group opens for Florence + The Machine tonight (Oct. 4) in Vancouver and Thursday in Los Angeles for Yeah Yeah Yeahs, will hit the Austin City Limits festival twice this month and then head to Europe for a short run beginning Oct. 19 in London.