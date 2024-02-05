Joni Mitchell performed at the Grammys for the first time in her illustrious career. The legendary singer-songwriter sang “Both Sides Now” and was joined by Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell, Sistastrings, Lucius, Blake Mills and Jacob Collier.

Joni Mitchell performs at the 2024 #GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/reHS0khwGg — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

Joni Mitchell at 80 getting a well deserved standing ovation for performance is everything. The way this room is embracing the legends tonight is touching. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/H1j6CKOvia — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) February 5, 2024

Earlier in the day, Mitchell won Best Folk Album for her live album, Joni Mitchell at Newport. Mitchell appeared at the ceremony with Carlile to accept the award. It was Mitchell’s 10th Grammy win.

In October, Mitchell and the Joni Jam will perform two shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Last year, Mitchell made a surprise appearance at Carlile’s Brandi Carlile and Friends show at the same venue. Mitchell performed “Shine,” “Ladies of the Canyon,” and “The Circle Game,” with help from Annie Lennox and Lucius on vocals. Blake Mills and Wendy and Lisa of the Revolution chipped in musically as well.

Last June, Mitchell performed her first headlining show in over 20 years at the Gorge in Washington. The 24-song set featured guests Marcus Mumford, Sarah McLachlan, in addition to the aforementioned artists.