Japanese Breakfast DJs at SPIN’s Bourbon & Beyond After Party

(Credit: Max Sharp)

Bourbon & Beyond kicked off its fourth non-consecutive edition on Thursday night (Sept. 15) in Louisville, Ky. Along with 1 Million Strong and the Phoenix, SPIN hosted an afterparty that featured a DJ set from Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast.

With hundreds of revelers in attendance, Zauner curated a set of songs from the era of indie sleaze (a fashion aesthetic popular in the U.S. and U.K. from the mid-2000s through 2012).

Bourbon & Beyond features performances by Pearl Jam, Jack White, Kings of Leon, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile and many more over four days.

Download the Phoenix app here. Check out highlights from Japanese Breakfast’s set and the party below.

Also Read

Hear Japanese Breakfast and SE SO NEON’s So!YoON! on Korean Version of ‘Be Sweet’

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

