The Cult’s Ian Astbury on a Lifetime of Touring and His New Brian Jones-Inspired Album

This week on SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps caught up with front man of The Cult Ian Astbury, who is currently on the road touring for the first time in two years.

The vocalist spoke about how he began traveling at a very young age up through joining The Cult and the band’s formation when he met guitarist Billy Duffy. Astbury continued on in discussing how he met legendary producer Rick Rubin and the hip hop scene surrounding the Beastie Boys, who Rubin famously produced.

It’s no surprise that Astbury has been surrounded by musical legends and cultural icons throughout his blistering career, and he spoke with Lipps about meeting Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone, and famed psychologist Timothy Leary.

In the lengthy conversation, Astbury also explained how he was almost cast as Jim Morrison in an upcoming film, including The Doors’ legacy, and touched on new bands such as post-punkers Idles. And, of course, the singer unveiled some of what we can expect on his own upcoming album and talked about how it was inspired by the late Rolling Stone, Brian Jones.

Every couple of weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you consume podcasts (Apple, etc.) Listen below to the full episode with Ian Astbury.