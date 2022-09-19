The Cult’s Ian Astbury on a Lifetime of Touring and His New Brian Jones-Inspired Album

Instagram Facebook Twitter
The English frontman spoke with host Scott Lipps about almost being cast as Jim Morrison of the Doors
(Credit: Laura Ritzko)

This week on SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps caught up with front man of The Cult Ian Astbury, who is currently on the road touring for the first time in two years.

The vocalist spoke about how he began traveling at a very young age up through joining The Cult and the band’s formation when he met guitarist Billy Duffy. Astbury continued on in discussing how he met legendary producer Rick Rubin and the hip hop scene surrounding the Beastie Boys, who Rubin famously produced.

It’s no surprise that Astbury has been surrounded by musical legends and cultural icons throughout his blistering career, and he spoke with Lipps about meeting Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone, and famed psychologist Timothy Leary.

In the lengthy conversation, Astbury also explained how he was almost cast as Jim Morrison in an upcoming film, including The Doors’ legacy, and touched on new bands such as post-punkers Idles. And, of course, the singer unveiled some of what we can expect on his own upcoming album and talked about how it was inspired by the late Rolling Stone, Brian Jones.

On last week’s episode, Lipps sat down with The Struts‘ Luke Spiller and Adam Slack. The former of the Lipps Service veterans detailed what it was like performing alongside Queen at the recent Taylor Hawkins’ tribute shows, and the two talked about their new music and the current state of the music industry.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell and many, many more.

Every couple of weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you consume podcasts (Apple, etc.) Listen below to the full episode with Ian Astbury.

Marisa Whitaker

