30 Signature Guitars for Modern Artists
Björk Shimmies in a Mushroom Forest in ‘Atopos’ Video

The Struts Open Up About Taylor Hawkins Tributes and New Music on ‘Lipps Service’

Luke Spiller and Adam Slack stopped by ‘Lipps Service’ to discuss opening for The Rolling Stones and their latest track ‘Fallin’ With Me’
The Struts
Sergione Infuso - Corbis / Contributor

This week on SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps spoke with Lipps Service alumni The Struts’ Luke Spiller and Adam Slack. The podcast follows Spiller’s recent appearance alongside Queen at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on Sept. 3.

In a lengthy conversation, the bandmates discussed their recent tour of Japan, their latest release, “Fallin’ With Me,” and some inside stories about their friendship. They also touched on the current state of rock music and what it takes to market a rock band in a TikTok-ified industry. Spiller dives into what he was most anticipating singing with Queen at both shows (on Sept. 3 and Sept. 27) as well as upcoming music and touring by the Struts. This episode marks Spiller and Slack’s third appearance on Lipps Service

On the last episode, Lipps sat down with America’s Got Talent winner Grace Vanderwaal, who spoke about her latest single “Lion’s Den,” how she learned to sing at a young age, her earliest music inspirations, and her current creative process. AGT judge Simon Cowell deemed her “the next Taylor Swift,” when she won the singing competition at just 12 years old.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell and many, many more.

The Struts’ Luke Spiller Will Perform With Members of Queen at Taylor Hawkins Tributes

Every couple of weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you consume podcasts (Apple, etc.) Listen below to the full episode with Adam Slack and Luke Spiller.

Jonathan Cohen

