The Struts Open Up About Taylor Hawkins Tributes and New Music on ‘Lipps Service’

This week on SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps spoke with Lipps Service alumni The Struts’ Luke Spiller and Adam Slack. The podcast follows Spiller’s recent appearance alongside Queen at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on Sept. 3.

In a lengthy conversation, the bandmates discussed their recent tour of Japan, their latest release, “Fallin’ With Me,” and some inside stories about their friendship. They also touched on the current state of rock music and what it takes to market a rock band in a TikTok-ified industry. Spiller dives into what he was most anticipating singing with Queen at both shows (on Sept. 3 and Sept. 27) as well as upcoming music and touring by the Struts. This episode marks Spiller and Slack’s third appearance on Lipps Service.

