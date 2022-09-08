PJ Harvey Compiles B-Sides, Demos and Rarities For November Release

Instagram Facebook Twitter
(Photo by Ian Gavan / Getty Images)

PJ Harvey has rounded up 59 tracks for the compilation B-Sides, Demos and Rarities, which will be released Nov. 4 via UMe/Island as a six-LP, three-CD or digital boxed set. 14 of the selections are either previously unreleased or featured here in previously unreleased versions.

Among them are demos of “Dry” and “Missed,” which are out today, as well as the 1995 B-side “Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name,” which is now available digitally for the first time. The collection can be pre-ordered here.

Longtime PJ Harvey producer John Parish supervised the mastering and vinyl cutting for the project, which also features previously unseen photography. This is the final release in a long-running reissue campaign of the Polly Jean Harvey-led group’s full catalog.

Harvey hasn’t released a new studio album since 2015’s The Hope Six Demolition Project, but composed the score for the BBC miniseries The Virtues in 2019. She also released a full-length narrative poem, Orlam, in 2021. Her recent cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Who by Fire” can be found on the original soundtrack album for the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters, which will be out next month.

Here is the track list for B-Sides, Demos and Rarities:

Disc 1:
“Dry” (previously unreleased demo)
“Man-Size” (previously unreleased demo)
“Missed” (previously unreleased demo)
“Highway 61 Revisited” (previously unreleased demo)
“Me-Jane” (previously unreleased demo)
“Daddy”
“Lying in the Sun”
“Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name”
“Darling Be There”
“Maniac”
“One Time Too Many”
“Harder”
“Naked Cousin”
“Losing Ground”
“Who Will Love Me Now”
“Why D’ya Go to Cleveland” (previously unreleased)

Disc 2:

“Instrumental #1”
“The Northwood”
“The Bay”
“Sweeter Than Anything”
“Instrumental #3”
“The Faster I Breathe the Further I Go” (4-track version)
“Nina in Ecstasy 2”
“Rebecca”
“Instrumental #2”
“This Wicket Tongue”
“Memphis”
“30”
“66 Promises”
“As Close As This”
“My Own Private Revolution”
“Kick It to the Ground” (4-track)
“The Falling”
“The Phone Song”
“Bows & Arrows”
“Angel”
“Stone”

Disc 3:

“97°”
“Dance”
“Can on the Wall” (previously unreleased demo)
“You Come Through” (previously unreleased demo)
“Uh Huh Her” (previously unreleased demo)
“Evol” (previously unreleased demo)
“Wait”
“Heaven”
“Liverpool Tide”
“The Big Guns Called Me Back Again”
“The Nightingale”
“Shaker Aamer”
“Guilty” (previously unreleased demo)
“I’ll Be Waiting” (previously unreleased demo)
“Homo Sappy Blues” (previously unreleased demo)
“The Age of the Dollar” (previously unreleased demo)
“The Camp”
“An Acre of Land”
“The Crowded Cell”
“The Sandman” (demo)
“The Moth” (demo)
“Red Right Hand”

Jonathan Cohen

