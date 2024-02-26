PJ Harvey Plots First North American Tour Since 2017

The Polly Jean Harvey-led PJ Harvey will finally return to North America for their first tour since 2017, which begins on Sept. 11 in Washington, D.C. and concludes on Oct. 14 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 1); more information can be found here.

Harvey will be backed by John Parish, Jean-Marc Butty, Giovanni Ferrario and James Johnston on the upcoming dates, the staging for which she developed in tandem with theatre director Ian Rickson, set designer Rae Smith, lighting designers Paule Constable and Louisa Smurthwaite and fashion designer Todd Lynn.

The shows come in support of the 2023 album I Inside the Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey’s first since 2016’s The Hope Six Demolition Project. A new Colm Bairéad-directed video for the song “Seem an I” is also out today and features actress Ruth Wilson (The Affair).

“Ruth and I became friends after working together on Clio Barnard’s film Dark River,” says Harvey. “I have always greatly admired Ruth’s work as an actor, so I had long harbored a dream that we might work together again in some way. When the opportunity to work with Colm Bairéad came up, I knew him to be a director Ruth thought highly of, as I did, so it felt right to ask her if she would star in the film. I find the resulting short film beautiful and moving for having Ruth’s magical presence and Colm’s unique vision.”

“I have always been a huge fan of PJ, so it was a great privilege to work alongside Colm and Polly to bring ‘Seem an I’ to visual life in this mysterious and hypnotic short film,” Wilson adds. “There is no better way to spend a day in the magical world of PJ Harvey.”

Before visiting North America, PJ Harvey will play European shows from early June through late August, including visits to the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona and Paris’ Rock en Seine. The group’s international performances last year featured all 12 songs from I Inside the Old Year Dying as well as several back catalog rarities.

Sept. 11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Sept. 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Sept. 15-16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Sept. 18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway

Sept. 21 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

Sept. 25-26 – Toronto, ON @ History

Sept. 28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Sept. 30 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Oct. 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

Oct. 6 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

Oct. 7 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

Oct. 10-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic

Oct. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre