PJ Harvey Debuts 12 Songs At Dublin Tour Opener

PJ Harvey made up for lost time last night (Sept. 22) at her first show in nearly six years. Harvey and her band performed all 12 songs from the recently-released album I Inside the Old Year Dying and dusted off a wealth of other rarely played numbers. Prior to the concert at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre, the long-running U.K. group had not been on stage since Nov. 18, 2017, in Mexico City.

Harvey and company played I Inside the Old Year Dying in sequence to begin the show and followed it with a second set featuring rare performances of “Man-Size” and “The Garden” (first time since 2008), “Send His Love to Me” (first time since 2009), and “Angelene” (first time since 2012). Oddly, not a single song was performed from the beloved 2000 album Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea, which was a hit on both sides of the Atlantic.

Since releasing The Hope Six Demolition Project in 2016, Harvey has devoted recent years to creative pursuits such as the full-length narrative poem Oriam in 2021. She has continued to make music, including a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Who by Fire” for the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters. Her influential back catalog was also reissued for the digital age, including a 59-track collection titled B-Sides, Demos, and Rarities.

PJ Harvey’s European tour continues through an Oct. 30-31 run in Oslo. No dates have yet been announced for the U.S., which the group has also not visited since the summer of 2017.