Instagram Facebook Twitter
30 Signature Guitars for Modern Artists
The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell Wrests Control of the Noise
Björk Shimmies in a Mushroom Forest in ‘Atopos’ Video

Pixies Debate the Merits of Van Halen, Drop Acid on ‘Dregs of the Wine’

Track is guitarist Joey Santiago’s first writing credit ever for the legendary band
Pixies
L-R: Paz Lenchantin, David Lovering, Black Francis, Joey Santiago (Credit: Tom Oxley)

Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago scores his first writing credit in the group’s storied, 35-plus-year history on “Dregs of the Wine,” the latest track to be unveiled from the upcoming album Doggerel.

“I guess I was in kind of a zombie state, just playing,” Santiago says of the initial instrumental idea. “After I stopped playing, I put it down and went, ‘Well, that was a fucking waste of time. What a piece of shit I am.’ I beat myself up a lot, but my girlfriend, unbeknownst to me, was recording me. She played it back to me, and I go, ‘Fuck! Hold on a second here! This stuff is good!'”

Pixies frontman Black Francis eventually added lyrics about “living in Los Angeles in the ‘90s with my then-wife, hanging out with Joey and his ex-wife, lots of trips to Las Vegas, a lot of drinking, little bit drug taking, some genuine good times.”

Those adventures apparently included debating the merits of Van Halen’s cover of The Kinks’ “You Really Got Me,” drinking underneath the Hollywood sign and/or dropping acid. Never shy about inserting surreal references into his lyrics, Francis mentions the late comedian Redd Foxx, the “smiling queen of Thailand” and flying a plane with “lion tamers” to Brazil.

Pixies

Also Read

Pixies Share Latest Doggerel Single ‘Vault of Heaven’

Doggerel is due Sept. 30 from BMG. Pixies will play a handful of October shows in support of it, beginning Oct. 1 in Anaheim, Calif.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell Wrests Control of the Noise

Impact

Bloom Vol. 25: Kids in the Sandbox

Mental Health

The Park City Song Summit Brings Mental Health to the Forefront

Impact

Neal Casal Music Foundation Establishes Mental Health Fellowship

you may like

more from spin

Photo courtesy of the Wonder Years
Mental Health

The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell Wrests Control of the Noise

Sharon Latham
Lists

30 Signature Guitars for Modern Artists

Pixies
News

Pixies Debate the Merits of Van Halen, Drop Acid on ‘Dregs of the Wine’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top