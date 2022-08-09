Pixies Share Latest Doggerel Single ‘Vault of Heaven’

In September, the Pixies are set to release Doggerel, their first studio album since 2019’s Beneath the Eyrie. Today the, alternative rock veterans shared the latest single from the album with the rocking “Vault of Heaven.”



The video for “Vault of Heaven,” which is directed by Charles Derenne, sees a semi-clothed Zorro-looking person who is heading into Los Angeles on the back of a toy horse. After ending up at 7-11 (which syncs with the song’s lyrics) and bumps into various figures, including Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe impersonators.





“When I first listened to the track, the idea that came to my mind was modern western rock sonorities,” Derenne said in a statement. “It would have been too obvious to shoot a western, so we decided to use the irony of the lyrics and create some sort of psychedelic, outsider story using American icons but showing them in a different way. Zorro leads the dance as the protagonist of the story.”



At the beginning of October, following the album’s release, the Pixies will be playing four shows in the U.S. The tour dates come on the heels of the band’s current European run, which included a date at British Summer Time opening for Pearl Jam in London’s Hyde Park.

Pixies 2022 U.S. tour dates:



10/1 SOMA, San Diego, CA

10/2 House of Blues, Anaheim, CA

10/3 The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

10/5 Terminal 5, New York, NY