Pixies Announce 8th Studio Album With Ripping New Song, ‘There’s A Moon On’

Ahead of their highly-anticipated UK shows — including a massive Hyde Park gig with Pearl Jam — Pixies announced their eighth studio album, Doggerel (September 30 via BMG). The alt-rockers unveiled the lyric video to its first single, a propulsive rocker, “There’s a Moon On.” Pre-order the record here.

“We’re trying to do things that are very big and bold and orchestrated,” said vocalist-guitarist Black Francis in a statement. “The punky stuff, I really like playing it but you just cannot artificially create that shit. There’s another way to do this, there’s other things we can do with this extra special energy that we’re encountering.”

“This time around we have grown,” said guitarist Joey Santiago, who has his first two Pixies songwriting credits on this album. “We no longer have under two-minute songs. We have little breaks, more conventional arrangements but still our twists in there.”

Pixies began the sessions for Doggerel in late 2021, working with producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Ghost), in both Massachusetts and Los Angeles. The album follows 2019’s Beneath The Eyrie.

Doggerel Tracklist: