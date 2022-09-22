Instagram Facebook Twitter
Nikki Lane
Nikki Lane Softens Up… a Little
DMC
The Recovery Trip: Park City Song Summit With Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels
Brian Ennals
The Infinite Nihilistic Jest of Brian Ennals and Infinity Knives

Alvvays Drops Two New Songs and Videos From Upcoming Album

‘Belinda Says’ and ‘Very Online Guy’ follow first single ‘Pharmacist’
Photo: Eleanor Petry

Alvvays has unveiled two more new songs from its long-awaited new album, Blue Rev, which will be released Oct. 7 on Polyvinyl. Both “Belinda Says” and “Very Online Guy” are accompanied by videos, the latter of which was co-directed by band members Molly Rankin and Alec O’Hanley.

“Two new lambs for the cultural volcano! One more sweet slurp of alcopop dedicated to the girls wiping tables called ‘Belinda Says’ and the dial-up electronic dream ‘Very Online Guy,’ the band says. “We directed a mosaic-mode vid for ‘V.O.G’ with our videoguru friend Colby. This was easily the funnest thing we’ve ever shot. Enjoy our clunky low-bit collage of aliased key clacking and step-dance scramble on your CRTs.”

“Belinda Says,” which references Go-Go’s lead singer Belinda Carlisle’s 1987 solo hit “Heaven Is a Place on Earth,” is a fuzzed-out, wistful tale of “moving to the country” to “have that baby,” even if it means waiting “tables in town.” Rankin’s long, sustained notes at the end of the song add an extra dose of optimism that the narrator is going to find a better life.

 

Also Read

Alvvays Conquers Theft, Floods On New Album, Blue Rev

“Very Online Guy” has a more electronic bent, with a prominent opening synth riff and Rankin’s treated vocals recalling Stereolab’s Laetitia Sadier. The lyrics poke fun at ephemeral, texting-based human interactions: “the truth is I’m afraid to turn away / but when you’re ghosting me does anyone notice? / he’s only one filter away he’s only one photo / one flicker away.”

 

Alvvays’ fall tour begins Oct. 2 in Glasgow. North American dates start Oct. 14 in Chicago.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

DMC
Addiction

The Recovery Trip: Park City Song Summit With Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels

Community

6 Indigenous Women Fighting for Justice Through Music and Activism

Japanese Breakfast
Impact

Japanese Breakfast DJs at SPIN’s Bourbon & Beyond After Party

Impact

Bloom Vol. 26: Privilege

you may like

more from spin

Photo: Louie Banks
News

Shania Twain Is Back With New Single ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Nikki Lane
Interviews

Nikki Lane Softens Up… a Little

(Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
News

Stevie Nicks Releases New Cover of Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top