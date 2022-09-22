Alvvays Drops Two New Songs and Videos From Upcoming Album

Alvvays has unveiled two more new songs from its long-awaited new album, Blue Rev, which will be released Oct. 7 on Polyvinyl. Both “Belinda Says” and “Very Online Guy” are accompanied by videos, the latter of which was co-directed by band members Molly Rankin and Alec O’Hanley.

“Two new lambs for the cultural volcano! One more sweet slurp of alcopop dedicated to the girls wiping tables called ‘Belinda Says’ and the dial-up electronic dream ‘Very Online Guy,’ the band says. “We directed a mosaic-mode vid for ‘V.O.G’ with our videoguru friend Colby. This was easily the funnest thing we’ve ever shot. Enjoy our clunky low-bit collage of aliased key clacking and step-dance scramble on your CRTs.”

“Belinda Says,” which references Go-Go’s lead singer Belinda Carlisle’s 1987 solo hit “Heaven Is a Place on Earth,” is a fuzzed-out, wistful tale of “moving to the country” to “have that baby,” even if it means waiting “tables in town.” Rankin’s long, sustained notes at the end of the song add an extra dose of optimism that the narrator is going to find a better life.

“Very Online Guy” has a more electronic bent, with a prominent opening synth riff and Rankin’s treated vocals recalling Stereolab’s Laetitia Sadier. The lyrics poke fun at ephemeral, texting-based human interactions: “the truth is I’m afraid to turn away / but when you’re ghosting me does anyone notice? / he’s only one filter away he’s only one photo / one flicker away.”

Alvvays’ fall tour begins Oct. 2 in Glasgow. North American dates start Oct. 14 in Chicago.