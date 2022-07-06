Instagram Facebook Twitter
Fugees
Ms. Lauryn Hill Joined Wyclef Jean to Perform Fugees Songs at Essence Fest
Barenaked Ladies Drummer Tyler Stewart Takes Us Inside “Da Bus”
Travis Scott
Day N Vegas Festival Canceled Due to ‘Combination of Logistics, Timing and Production Issues’

Alvvays Conquers Theft, Floods On New Album, Blue Rev

First single ‘Pharmacist’ is out today
Photo: Eleanor Petry

When Canadian indie rockers Alvvays announced a fall tour a couple weeks back, they teased that new music might be on the way. Today (July 6), the group has confirmed that its first album in five years, Blue Rev, will arrive Oct. 7 from Polyvinyl, preceded by first single “Pharmacist,” which is out now.

The 14-track Blue Rev was recorded with producer Shawn Everett (Kacey Musgraves, The War On Drugs), but its creation was initially marred by someone breaking into singer Molly Rankin’s home and stealing a recorder full of new song demos. The next day, Alvvays’ gear was nearly destroyed in a basement flood.

In addition, the band drafted a new rhythm section featuring bassist Abbey Blackwell and drummer Sheridan Riley but couldn’t practice in the same room with them due to pandemic-necessitated border closures. A number of the new songs have since been played live, including “Pomeranian Spinster,” “After the Earthquake” and “Easy on Your Own?”

Blue Rev is the follow-up to Alvvays’ breakthrough 2017 album Antisocialites, featuring the singles “Plimsoul Punks,” “Not My Baby” and “Dreams Tonite.”

Alvvays’ fall tour begins Oct. 14 in Chicago and wraps Nov. 18 in Boston. The group will also perform at Courtney Barnett’s traveling Here and There festival on Aug. 16 in Chicago.

Here is the track list for Blue Rev:

“Pharmacist”
“Easy on Your Own?”
“After the Earthquake”
“Tom Verlaine”
“Pressed”
“Many Mirrors”
“Very Online Guy”
“Velveteen”
“Tile by Tile”
“Pomeranian Spinster”
“Belinda Says”
“Bored in Bristol”
“Lottery Noises”
“Fourth Figure”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 21: Music and Emotional Intelligence

Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

St Paul and the Broken Bones
Impact

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Dive Bomb Into The Psychedelic on The Alien Coast

you may like

more from spin

(Photo: Timothy Norris / Getty Images for Coachella)
News

Blackpink Plots Comeback With New Album, Massive World Tour

Photo: Eleanor Petry
News

Alvvays Conquers Theft, Floods On New Album, Blue Rev

Credit: Visit Baltimore
Features

The Real Baltimore

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top