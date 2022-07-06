Alvvays Conquers Theft, Floods On New Album, Blue Rev

When Canadian indie rockers Alvvays announced a fall tour a couple weeks back, they teased that new music might be on the way. Today (July 6), the group has confirmed that its first album in five years, Blue Rev, will arrive Oct. 7 from Polyvinyl, preceded by first single “Pharmacist,” which is out now.

The 14-track Blue Rev was recorded with producer Shawn Everett (Kacey Musgraves, The War On Drugs), but its creation was initially marred by someone breaking into singer Molly Rankin’s home and stealing a recorder full of new song demos. The next day, Alvvays’ gear was nearly destroyed in a basement flood.

In addition, the band drafted a new rhythm section featuring bassist Abbey Blackwell and drummer Sheridan Riley but couldn’t practice in the same room with them due to pandemic-necessitated border closures. A number of the new songs have since been played live, including “Pomeranian Spinster,” “After the Earthquake” and “Easy on Your Own?”

Blue Rev is the follow-up to Alvvays’ breakthrough 2017 album Antisocialites, featuring the singles “Plimsoul Punks,” “Not My Baby” and “Dreams Tonite.”

Alvvays’ fall tour begins Oct. 14 in Chicago and wraps Nov. 18 in Boston. The group will also perform at Courtney Barnett’s traveling Here and There festival on Aug. 16 in Chicago.

Here is the track list for Blue Rev:

“Pharmacist”

“Easy on Your Own?”

“After the Earthquake”

“Tom Verlaine”

“Pressed”

“Many Mirrors”

“Very Online Guy”

“Velveteen”

“Tile by Tile”

“Pomeranian Spinster”

“Belinda Says”

“Bored in Bristol”

“Lottery Noises”

“Fourth Figure”