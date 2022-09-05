Hear 5 Seconds of Summer’s Love Ballad ‘Older’ Featuring Luke Hemmings’ Fiancée

Instagram Facebook Twitter
It’s the fifth pre-release track from the album ‘5SOS5,’ which arrives Sept. 23
5 Seconds of Summer have shared their latest single “Older,” a soft, heartfelt ballad that marks a shift from the band’s pop-punk fare. The track features lead singer Luke Hemmings’ fiancée, Sierra Deaton.

 

 

“Older” comes ahead of this month’s release of the band’s appropriately titled fifth studio album, 5SOS5. Hemmings and Deaton delicately harmonize the first verse: “Stare at the photograph / suddenly takes me back / the promises roll off your breath / and your cocaine-colored wedding dress.”

“Older” was produced by the band’s drummer Michael Clifford and co-written by Michael Pollack (Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran). The band previously released four of 5SOS5‘s tracks: “Blender,” “Take My Hand,” “Me Myself & I,” and “Complete Mess.” As previously reported in our feature of 5SOS’s plans for the year, the album is out Sept. 23.

The day before, 5SOS are slated to perform an exclusive global livestream dubbed The Feeling of Falling Upwards at London’s Royal Albert Hall, their first performance at the renowned venue. They’ll be accompanied by an orchestra and choir while reimagining tracks from throughout their discography as well as the upcoming album. Tickets are still available for the event.

5SOS wrapped their most recent run of tour dates July 24 in Missouri.

