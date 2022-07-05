5 Seconds of Summer Catch Feels in New Single, ‘Blender’

Ahead of their forthcoming fifth studio album, 5SOS5, 5 Seconds of Summer has released a new single, “Blender.” The Peter Thomas (P!nk) and Jake Torrey (Justin Bieber, John Legend)-written and produced track is the fourth single from 5SOS5, which will be released on Sept. 23.

The band helped write and produce “Blender,” which follows the recent releases of “Take My Hand,” “Me, Myself & I” and “Complete Mess.”

5SOS are currently on the road as part of their Take My Hand world tour, and they’ll play tonight (July 13) at New York City’s Pier 17 for the second of two sold-out shows. The band will wrap up the jaunt on July 24 in St. Louis.

SPIN spoke with 5SOS back in May about the making of 5SOS5.

5 Seconds of Summer 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri Jul 15 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sat Jul 16 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Mon Jul 18 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

Wed Jul 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thu Jul 21 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sat Jul 23 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Sun Jul 24 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park