Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: MOD SUN
Collective Soul
Collective Soul Makes Up For Lost Time
The Drop
Dimitri Vegas, David Guetta, Nicole Scherzinger, Azteck Team for ‘The Drop’

5 Seconds of Summer Catch Feels in New Single, ‘Blender’

The group’s upcoming album, ‘5SOS5,’ arrives on Sept. 23
5SOS
Tommaso Boddi / Stringer

Ahead of their forthcoming fifth studio album, 5SOS55 Seconds of Summer has released a new single, “Blender.” The Peter Thomas (P!nk) and Jake Torrey (Justin Bieber, John Legend)-written and produced track is the fourth single from 5SOS5, which will be released on Sept. 23.

 

The band helped write and produce “Blender,” which follows the recent releases of “Take My Hand,” “Me, Myself & I” and “Complete Mess.”

5SOS are currently on the road as part of their Take My Hand world tour, and they’ll play tonight (July 13) at New York City’s Pier 17 for the second of two sold-out shows. The band will wrap up the jaunt on July 24 in St. Louis.

SPIN spoke with 5SOS back in May about the making of 5SOS5.

5 Seconds of Summer 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri Jul 15 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sat Jul 16 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Mon Jul 18 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
Wed Jul 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Thu Jul 21 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sat Jul 23 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
Sun Jul 24 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 21: Music and Emotional Intelligence

Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

St Paul and the Broken Bones
Community

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Dive Bomb Into The Psychedelic on The Alien Coast

you may like

more from spin

Harry Styles
News

Imagine Sharing a Bed with Harry Styles in ‘Late Night Talking’ Video

Oasis
News

Oasis’ Be Here Now Repackaged for 25th Anniversary

5SOS
News

5 Seconds of Summer Catch Feels in New Single, ‘Blender’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top