Watch Sleater-Kinney, Courtney Barnett and Fred Armisen Cover Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Physical’

Following the recent death of Grease and music star Olivia Newton-John, Sleater-Kinney and comedian Fred Armisen joined Courtney Barnett on stage Sunday (Aug. 21) for a cover of the icon’s 1981 hit single “Physical.”

Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker, Armisen and Barnett donned ’80s neon headbands during the performance at Marymoor Park in Redmond, Wash. Funny guy Armisen did some jumping jacks and jogging-in-place while backing-up Tucker’s vocals.

Newton-John died on Aug. 8 following a decades-long battle with breast cancer. Numerous artists have covered her songs in the days since, including Coldplay and The Chicks, the latter of whom tackled “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

Barnett is currently on the road with her multi-artist touring festival “Here and There,” which began Aug. 8 in Missouri. She just released a companion charity compilation, Here and There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos, proceeds from which will benefit abortion rights organizations.

In April, Sleater-Kinney hinted at a forthcoming covers album in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough record Dig Me Out, but no arrival date has been set.