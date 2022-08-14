Watch The Chicks Cover Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’

The Chicks had a surprise in store for Olivia Newton-John fans at the last stop of their summer tour last night at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA. About midway through their set, the country trio covered the late actress and singer’s Grease classic “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

“We lost a worldwide sweetheart last week, Olivia Newton-John,” The Chicks’ Natalie Maines said to the crowd before adding, “I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like four until 12. And then I just wished I was Olivia Newton-John. So we worked up today at soundcheck a little Olivia Newton-John song.”

Watch fan-shot footage of the cover below.

Newton-John died on Aug. 8 after a long battle with breast cancer. Her husband John Easterling confirmed that she passed away peacefully at her home in Southern California. She was 73 years old.

John Travolta shared a tribute to his Grease co-star on Instagram, writing: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”