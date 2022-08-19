Red Hot Chili Peppers Share First Return of the Dream Canteen Single ‘Tippa My Tongue’

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have released “Tippa My Tongue,” the first single from their previously announced second album of this year, Return of the Dream Canteen. In the video for the song, singer Anthony Kiedis drops a RHCP-logo-shaped tab on his tongue, and it all gets wacky and weird from there. The funk-laden track is reminiscent of the band’s early years (and even references songs from the band’s early days) and a departure from “Black Summer,” the first single off April’s Unlimited Love.

Malia James directed the video for “Tippa My Tongue,” which was produced by Imposter Co. Inside what looks like would be Austin Powers’ house in 2022, the Chilis groove a psychedelic jam, where Kiedis grows a third eye and Flea has a neon cheetah-print buzz cut.

The upcoming Rick Rubin-produced double album follows Unlimited Love, which was also a double album. Return of the Dream Canteen is out on Oct. 14 via Warner Records, marking what will be the Los Angeles-based band’s 13th studio album. They announced the album’s release on stage at the first stop of their Unlimited Love tour in Denver.

The Peppers remain on the road as part of their worldwide stadium tour, which kicked off in July and will run until February 2023. The group’s next show is tonight at Chicago’s Soldier Field.