Instagram Facebook Twitter
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs and the Subtle Art of Writing ‘Beautiful Losers’
Blondshell
Blondshell Is Finding Beauty in Love, Anger and Sadness
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives Builds Her Own World

Red Hot Chili Peppers Share First Return of the Dream Canteen Single ‘Tippa My Tongue’

Track is first single from the group’s upcoming double album, ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Clara Balzary

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have released “Tippa My Tongue,” the first single from their previously announced second album of this year, Return of the Dream Canteen. In the video for the song, singer Anthony Kiedis drops a RHCP-logo-shaped tab on his tongue, and it all gets wacky and weird from there. The funk-laden track is reminiscent of the band’s early years (and even references songs from the band’s early days) and a departure from “Black Summer,” the first single off April’s Unlimited Love.

 

 

Malia James directed the video for “Tippa My Tongue,” which was produced by Imposter Co. Inside what looks like would be Austin Powers’ house in 2022, the Chilis groove a psychedelic jam, where Kiedis grows a third eye and Flea has a neon cheetah-print buzz cut.

The upcoming Rick Rubin-produced double album follows Unlimited Love, which was also a double album. Return of the Dream Canteen is out on Oct. 14 via Warner Records, marking what will be the Los Angeles-based band’s 13th studio album. They announced the album’s release on stage at the first stop of their Unlimited Love tour in Denver.

The Peppers remain on the road as part of their worldwide stadium tour, which kicked off in July and will run until February 2023. The group’s next show is tonight at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Criminal Justice Reform

Jace Allen Expands From His Criminal Justice Reform Past on Taking Sides

Impact

Bloom Vol 24: Remission

Addiction

How Ty Herndon Turned a Stint in Treatment into a Collection of No-Filler Comeback Tracks

Joe Walsh Dave Grohl
Impact

VetsAid to Feature Final James Gang Set, Dave Grohl, NIN, Black Keys

you may like

more from spin

Paul Simon with Barbara Fasano and her band
News

Paul Simon Helps Singer With ‘Old Friends’ While Working on New LP

Red Hot Chili Peppers
News

Red Hot Chili Peppers Share First Return of the Dream Canteen Single ‘Tippa My Tongue’

Q Lazzarus
News

Q Lazzarus, Singer of ‘Goodbye Horses,’ Dies at 61

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top