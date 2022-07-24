Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce New Double Album Return of the Dream Canteen

Red Hot Chili Peppers kicked off the North American leg of their stadium tour in Denver with a big announcement: they’ll be releasing their second double album in 2022. Titled Return of the Dream Canteen, the album will be out on Oct. 14 and was produced by Rick Rubin. Prior to appearing on their website, newsletter and social media, singer Anthony Kiedis announced the news on stage.

Here’s what the band had to say about how it all came together:

“We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waistband of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’ is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts.”

According to Billboard, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea said on stage at the show that the album’s first single is titled “Tippa My Tongue.” On his Instagram, Flea explained why they’re releasing a second album this year:

“The creative process gives life meaning and purpose! We put out a double album about four months ago, called Unlimited Love. I love that album, it felt so good to share it with y’all. Welp, now we are putting out another double album and this one is the absolute best of who we are, I’m am fukking thrilled that we are releasing this shit on October 14. Power to the people. Hope it touches hearts.”

On April 1, Red Hot Chili Peppers released Unlimited Love, which was the first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. In late 2019, the group reunited with on-again/off-again guitarist John Frusciante.