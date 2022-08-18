Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow Will Emcee 2022 VMAs

Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow will serve as the closest thing the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will have as a host on Aug. 28, as they will announce the performers, presenters and winners in a “more innovative and unique approach” than the usual proceedings.

As previously reported, Minaj will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award this year and will also perform. LL Cool J also received the Video Vanguard award way back in 1997. He performed on the show twice in the 1990s but has not presented an award since 2000.

Harlow is up for artist and video of the year at this year’s VMAs, and is tied for the most nominations with seven. He will perform solo during the broadcast, following his 2021 VMAs teaming with Lil Nas X on their hit song “Industry Baby.”

Anitta, Blackpink, J Balvin, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello and Khalid, Panic! at the Disco and Kane Brown will perform at the VMAs. Fan voting is open through tomorrow (Aug. 19) at vote.mtv.com.

Doja Cat hosted last year’s VMAs, preceded by Keke Palmer in 2020 and Sebastian Maniscalco in 2019.